New Orleans Saints sign G/T Khalique Washington to three-year contract

Washington, 6-5, 339, was a three-year letterman at the University of Southern Mississippi from 2019-2021, after transferring to Hattiesburg from Dodge City (Kan.) Community College. He appeared in 34 games over his three years, starting 29 of them. Washington started nine games exclusively at right tackle his junior year, as the Golden Eagles allowed the fifth-fewest sacks in Conference USA. He also started nine contests in 2020 and appeared in all 10, playing 568 total offensive snaps. Washington appeared and started all 11 contests as a redshirt senior in 2021 at right tackle. He participated on a tryout basis in post-draft rookie minicamps for both the Saints and Baltimore Ravens.