New Orleans Saints sign G/T Khalique Washington to three-year contract

New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed undrafted free agent guard/tackle Khalique Washington to a three-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Washington, 6-5, 339, was a three-year letterman at the University of Southern Mississippi from 2019-2021, after transferring to Hattiesburg from Dodge City (Kan.) Community College. He appeared in 34 games over his three years, starting 29 of them. Washington started nine games exclusively at right tackle his junior year, as the Golden Eagles allowed the fifth-fewest sacks in Conference USA. He also started nine contests in 2020 and appeared in all 10, playing 568 total offensive snaps. Washington appeared and started all 11 contests as a redshirt senior in 2021 at right tackle. He participated on a tryout basis in post-draft rookie minicamps for both the Saints and Baltimore Ravens.
Washington attended Lebanon (Pa.) High School, where he starred as a three-sport athlete as a member of the football, basketball and track-and-field teams.