New Orleans Saints sign G/T Khalique Washington to three-year contract

Jun 02, 2022 at 05:16 PM

Photos: Saints participate in 2022 OTA practice | June 2, 2022

Photos: Saints participate in 2022 OTA practice | June 2, 2022

New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry speaks to offensive assistant D.J. Williams during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye high-fives a coach at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz looks on at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz smiles during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive players huddle during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton calls the play at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston talk during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael talks to his quarterbacks at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston prepares to receive a snap at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston drops back for a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players celebrate during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston calls for the snap at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave runs after a catch at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton drop back for passes as receiver Tre'Quan Smith runs a route during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry prepares to catch a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith completes a run at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fields practices defensive schemes at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry catches a ball at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive backs Paulson Adebo and DaMarcus Fields wait for a defensive drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry catches a ball at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry prepares to make the catch at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave practices shaking off the defender at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry talks to a teammate at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Kirk Merritt prepares to catch a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo runs during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston prepares to run a drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway takes direction from receivers Tre'Quan Smith and Jarvis Landry on a route at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Alontae Taylor holds a bag during a defensive drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry practices evading a defender at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave gears up to catch a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry stretches and smiles during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington runs around a coach during a drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave gets a running start for a pass at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry runs toward a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry runs toward a pass at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry catches a ball during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receivers Kevin White and Dai'Jean Dixon catch passes at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receivers Kawaan Baker and Easop Winston Jr. run a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive players huddle up at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receivers Chris Olave and Marquez Callaway run a drill at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receivers huddle at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receivers talk during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis WInston prepares to receive a snap from center Erik McCoy at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston talks to a coach during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linemen Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, and Trevor Penning line up at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Marquez Callaway celebrate during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry greets a coach during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen motivates the team during stretches at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston stretches out during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers Pete Werner and Eric Wilson get ready for a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players huddle at the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen motivates his players during the team's 2022 OTA practices on June 2, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed undrafted free agent guard/tackle Khalique Washington to a three-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Washington, 6-5, 339, was a three-year letterman at the University of Southern Mississippi from 2019-2021, after transferring to Hattiesburg from Dodge City (Kan.) Community College. He appeared in 34 games over his three years, starting 29 of them. Washington started nine games exclusively at right tackle his junior year, as the Golden Eagles allowed the fifth-fewest sacks in Conference USA. He also started nine contests in 2020 and appeared in all 10, playing 568 total offensive snaps. Washington appeared and started all 11 contests as a redshirt senior in 2021 at right tackle. He participated on a tryout basis in post-draft rookie minicamps for both the Saints and Baltimore Ravens.

Washington attended Lebanon (Pa.) High School, where he starred as a three-sport athlete as a member of the football, basketball and track-and-field teams.

