Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Presented by

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 10, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 | 2022 NFL Week 13

Dalton throws 30-yard touchdown pass to Taysom Hill

Dec 05, 2022 at 08:35 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints used big plays in the passing attack and a timely interception to take a 10-3 halftime lead on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Quarterback Andy Dalton hit receiver Rashid Shaheed with a 40-yard bomb and later connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill. It was the ninth receiving touchdown of Hill's career and Hill is now the only player in the Super Bowl era with nine+ touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving.

Linebacker Demario Davis intercepted Tampa quarterback Tom Brady late in the second quarter to set up a 38-yard field goal by Wil Lutz. It was the Saints' third interception of the season.

Related Links

Tampa (5-6) had a 16-play drive to start the game but the Saints defense tightened in the red zone and forced a 21-yard field goal. The Saints are playing without several defensive starters including star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, defensive end Payton Turner, linebacker Pete Werner and defensive back P.J. Williams.

Dalton was eight of 13 for 142 yards and the touchdown. Shaheed had three receptions for 71 yards and a punt return for 42 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara carried five times for 15 yards.

The Saints (4-8) will get the ball to start the second half.

Related Content

news

Halftime update: San Francisco 49ers 10, New Orleans Saints 0 | NFL Week 12

Defense plays tough against 49ers until late score

news

Halftime update: Los Angeles Rams 14, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2022 NFL Week 11

Rams scored TD with 19 seconds left in half to grab the lead

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 10, Pittsburgh Steelers 10 | 2022 NFL Week 10

Saints tie the score on touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson

news

Halftime update: Baltimore Ravens 14, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2022 NFL Week 9

Saints offense struggles on third down

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Las Vegas Raiders 0 | 2022 NFL Week 8

Alvin Kamara scores his first two touchdowns of the season

news

Halftime update: Arizona Cardinals 28, New Orleans Saints 14 | 2022 NFL Week 7

Two pick-sixes in final two minutes give Cardinals the lead

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 20, Cincinnati Bengals 14 | 2022 NFL Week 6

Rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed scores touchdown on first offensive touch

news

Halftime update: Seattle Seahawks 19, New Orleans Saints 17 | 2022 NFL Week 5

Saints are trying to end a three-game losing streak

news

Halftime update: Minnesota Vikings lead New Orleans Saints 13-7 | 2022 NFL Week 4

Andy Dalton makes first start as Saints quarterback

news

Halftime update: Carolina Panthers 13, New Orleans Saints 0 | 2022 NFL Week 3

Panthers return fumble for touchdown, block Saints field-goal attempt

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 | 2022 NFL Week 2

Defense makes two big stops to pitch shutout in first half

Advertising