Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 10, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 | 2022 NFL Week 13

The New Orleans Saints used big plays in the passing attack and a timely interception to take a 10-3 halftime lead on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Quarterback Andy Dalton hit receiver Rashid Shaheed with a 40-yard bomb and later connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill. It was the ninth receiving touchdown of Hill's career and Hill is now the only player in the Super Bowl era with nine+ touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving.
Linebacker Demario Davis intercepted Tampa quarterback Tom Brady late in the second quarter to set up a 38-yard field goal by Wil Lutz. It was the Saints' third interception of the season.
Tampa (5-6) had a 16-play drive to start the game but the Saints defense tightened in the red zone and forced a 21-yard field goal. The Saints are playing without several defensive starters including star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, defensive end Payton Turner, linebacker Pete Werner and defensive back P.J. Williams.
Dalton was eight of 13 for 142 yards and the touchdown. Shaheed had three receptions for 71 yards and a punt return for 42 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara carried five times for 15 yards.
The Saints (4-8) will get the ball to start the second half.