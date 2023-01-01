Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 13, Philadelphia Eagles 0 | 2022 NFL Week 17

The New Orleans Saints, trying for a third consecutive win, played their most complete half of football of the season in grabbing a 13-0 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
From an opening 15-play scoring drive that ate up almost nine minutes of clock, to forcing the Eagles offense to four consecutive three-and-outs, the Saints (6-9) dominated the first-place Eagles (13-2), who had backup Gardner Minshew playing quarterback.
Taysom Hill was used early and often on offense and scored the team's touchdown on a 1-yard power run, the finishing touches of a 15-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 8:58. It was the longest scoring drive of the season for New Orleans. Wil Lutz drilled a 54-yard field goal for the 10-0 lead and added a 20-yard chip with 3:05 left in the half for a 13-0 lead. The second field goal was set up by a 59-yard completion from quarterback Andy Dalton to rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. Dalton was 13 of 14 for 163 yards and an interception with 34 seconds to play. Shaheed had four receptions for 73 yards while fellow rookie receiver Chris Olave had four catches for 42 yards and he is just 18 yards of 1,000 yards for the season.
Alvin Kamara had nine carries for 43 yards and one reception for seven yards. Hill had eight carries for 17 yards and completed two passes for 24 yards.
The Saints sacked Minshew five times with Carl Granderson having two, Cameron Jordan two and Kaden Elliss one. Jordan now has 114.5 sacks, .5 sack behind Rickey Jackson for first all-time in Saints history. The Eagles had just two first downs in the half.
The Saints lost right tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a hip injury while the Eagles lost defensive end Josh Sweat to a neck injury. He had to be carted off the field. The Eagles will get the ball to start the second half.