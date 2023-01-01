Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 13, Philadelphia Eagles 0 | 2022 NFL Week 17

The New Orleans Saints, trying for a third consecutive win, played their most complete half of football of the season in grabbing a 13-0 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Taysom Hill was used early and often on offense and scored the team's touchdown on a 1-yard power run, the finishing touches of a 15-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 8:58. It was the longest scoring drive of the season for New Orleans. Wil Lutz drilled a 54-yard field goal for the 10-0 lead and added a 20-yard chip with 3:05 left in the half for a 13-0 lead. The second field goal was set up by a 59-yard completion from quarterback Andy Dalton to rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. Dalton was 13 of 14 for 163 yards and an interception with 34 seconds to play. Shaheed had four receptions for 73 yards while fellow rookie receiver Chris Olave had four catches for 42 yards and he is just 18 yards of 1,000 yards for the season.