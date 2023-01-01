Eagles vs. Saints Live Updates - January 1, 2023 - NFL Week 17
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 17 game during the 2022 NFL season.
Jan 01, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Saints take on the Eagles at noon on Fox
Saints prepare for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Saints prepare for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles on January 1, 2023
The New Orleans Saints (6-9) enter Sunday's matchup looking to break a two-contest losing streak in the series at conference leader Philadelphia (13-2)
Saints prepare for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Saints recap win in Cleveland on Saturday.
Saints recap win in Cleveland on Saturday.
New Orleans has given up 20 or fewer points in six consecutive contests
Allen: 'I thought our guys showed incredible grit'