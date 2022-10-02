Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Presented by

Halftime update: Minnesota Vikings lead New Orleans Saints 13-7 | 2022 NFL Week 4

Andy Dalton makes first start as Saints quarterback

Oct 02, 2022 at 09:53 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The Minnesota Vikings took a 13-7 halftime lead on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Saints (1-2) are missing four starters on offense: quarterback Jameis Winston, receiver Michael Thomas, running back Alvin Kamara and left guard Andrus Peat. Andy Dalton replaced Winston and was eight of nine for 53 yards and a four-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Chris Olave. It was Dalton's first start with the Saints.

The touchdown drive was set up by an interception by safety Tyrann Mathieu, his first as a Saint. The Saints defense also sacked Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins twice.

Related Links

Minnesota (2-1) scored on a 15-yard reception by running back Alexander Mattison and 28- and 36-yard field goals by Greg Joseph. The second field goal was set up by a sack-strip of Dalton.

Mark Ingram started at running back and had six carries for 23 and two receptions for six yards.

The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Pregame | Saints vs. Vikings Week 4 2022

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
1 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
2 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
3 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
4 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
5 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
6 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
7 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
8 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
9 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
10 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
11 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
12 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
13 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
14 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
15 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
16 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
17 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
18 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
19 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
20 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
21 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
22 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
23 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
24 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
25 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
26 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
27 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
28 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
29 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
30 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
31 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
32 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
33 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
34 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
35 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
36 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
37 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
38 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
39 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
40 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
41 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
42 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
43 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
44 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
45 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
46 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
47 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
48 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
49 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
50 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
51 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
52 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
53 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
54 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
55 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
56 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
57 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
58 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
59 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
60 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
61 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
62 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
63 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
64 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
65 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
66 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
67 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
68 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
69 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
70 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
71 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
72 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
73 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
74 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
75 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
76 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
77 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
78 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
79 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
80 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
81 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
82 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
83 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
84 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
85 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
86 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
87 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
88 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
89 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
90 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
91 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
92 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
93 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
94 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
95 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
96 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
97 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
98 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
99 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
100 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
101 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
102 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
103 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.
104 / 104

Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Halftime update: Carolina Panthers 13, New Orleans Saints 0 | 2022 NFL Week 3

Panthers return fumble for touchdown, block Saints field-goal attempt

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 | 2022 NFL Week 2

Defense makes two big stops to pitch shutout in first half

news

Halftime update: Atlanta Falcons 16, New Orleans Saints 7

Taysom Hill scores the team's only touchdown of the half

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara have strong preseason debuts

news

Halftime update: Green Bay Packers lead New Orleans Saints 13-10

Wil Lutz drills 59-yard field goal, Chris Olave makes first touchdown reception

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans tied at 10

Saints start strong with Andy Dalton at quarterback

news

New Orleans Saints seize 24-6 halftime lead over Atlanta Falcons; Trevor Siemian replaces injured Taysom Hill at quarterback

Rams have 17-3 halftime lead over 49ers

news

Carolina Panthers take 10-9 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 17

Saints score an opening drive for first time since Week 1

news

Miami Dolphins lead New Orleans Saints 10-3 at halftime | NFL Week 16

Rookie quarterback Ian Book throws pick-six on first possession

news

New Orleans Saints lead Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-0 at halftime | NFL Week 15

Brett Maher's two field goals give Saints the lead

news

New Orleans Saints seize 10-6 halftime lead over New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Alvin Kamara dazzles in his return to the lineup

Advertising