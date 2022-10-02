Halftime update: Minnesota Vikings lead New Orleans Saints 13-7 | 2022 NFL Week 4

The Minnesota Vikings took a 13-7 halftime lead on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
The Saints (1-2) are missing four starters on offense: quarterback Jameis Winston, receiver Michael Thomas, running back Alvin Kamara and left guard Andrus Peat. Andy Dalton replaced Winston and was eight of nine for 53 yards and a four-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Chris Olave. It was Dalton's first start with the Saints.
The touchdown drive was set up by an interception by safety Tyrann Mathieu, his first as a Saint. The Saints defense also sacked Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins twice.
Minnesota (2-1) scored on a 15-yard reception by running back Alexander Mattison and 28- and 36-yard field goals by Greg Joseph. The second field goal was set up by a sack-strip of Dalton.
Mark Ingram started at running back and had six carries for 23 and two receptions for six yards.
The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.
Check out the locker room, team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 NFL London Games.