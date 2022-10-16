Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 20, Cincinnati Bengals 14 | 2022 NFL Week 6

Rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed scores touchdown on first offensive touch

Oct 16, 2022 at 01:32 PM
The New Orleans Saints used a diverse rushing attack to a grab a 20-14 halftime lead on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

Three Saints players had more than 39 yards rushing (Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill and Rashid Shaheed) as New Orleans ran for 164 yards.

Shaheed got all of his yards on a 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was the first offensive touch of Shaheed's career. He is an undrafted rookie from Weber State who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. His score was longest rushing play given up by the Bengals so far this year.

Quarterback Andy Dalton got the scoring started with an 18-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tre'Quan Smith in the first quarter. Kicker Wil Lutz added field goals of 35 and 30 yards. The Smith touchdown was set up when linebacker Andrew Dowell forced a fumble on a Cincinnati punt return and the ball was recovered by tight end Adam Trautman. Dalton was seven of 15 for 73 yards with one touchdown.

The Bengals (2-3) scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon and a 19-yard touchdown run by quarterback Joe Burrow. Linebacker Demario Davis had the Saints' lone sack of Burrow.

Trautman left the game in the second quarter with a lower leg injury.

The Saints (2-3) will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Champions Square | Saints vs. Bengals Week 6 2022

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

