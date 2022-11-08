Halftime update: Baltimore Ravens 14, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2022 NFL Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens dominated on third down and grabbed a 14-3 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Monday at the Caesars Superdome.
The Ravens converted six of eight third down attempts while forcing the Saints to go one for six on third down. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson led the way going 10 of 16 passing for 121 yards with one touchdown pass (the 100th of his career) and carrying the ball five times for 39 yards. The Ravens scored on two 7-minute drives, the second being capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake with two minutes to play in the half. Baltimore possessed the ball for 19 minutes and 31 seconds.
The Saints offense couldn't get anything going in the half until the final possession when quarterback Andy Dalton led the team on a 60-yard drive that ended with a 33-yard Wil Lutz field goal. Dalton finished 10 of 16 for 92 yards while Alvin Kamara was the top rusher with 15 yards on five carries,
The Saints (3-5) played without star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, veteran running back Mark Ingram II and receiver Jarvis Landry. Last week the Saints placed star receiver Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve. Starting cornerback Alontae Taylor left the game in the second quarter with an injury as did center Erik McCoy.
The Ravens (5-3) will get the ball to start the second half.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.