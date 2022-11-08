Halftime update: Baltimore Ravens 14, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2022 NFL Week 9

The Ravens converted six of eight third down attempts while forcing the Saints to go one for six on third down. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson led the way going 10 of 16 passing for 121 yards with one touchdown pass (the 100th of his career) and carrying the ball five times for 39 yards. The Ravens scored on two 7-minute drives, the second being capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake with two minutes to play in the half. Baltimore possessed the ball for 19 minutes and 31 seconds.