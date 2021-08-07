New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams' quest to improve is constant

Marcus Williams still asks questions, because he still wants to get better.

With 13 interceptions, 30 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on his resume after his first four NFL seasons, the New Orleans Saints free safety – a day one starter since he was a second-round pick in 2017 – knows there's lots more production if he continues the current trajectory.

Williams easily can track his maturing process as a Saint.

"A lot of mental growth," he said. "Just coming in as a rookie, you know you have to catch up fast, you have to catch up to the guys who are there. So as a rookie, I was spending a lot of time in the film room and it just carries over.

"Year by year, you start knowing more, especially being on the field. You get more reps, the more reps you get the better you are. The more reps that I got, it just put me in better position to make plays. I pride myself on making plays each year, I just continue to get better at watching film and coming out on the field and trying new things to see where I can get to, just so that I'm better each and every year.