Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Saturday, Aug. 7

Red zone

For the first time in camp we witnessed the red zone install. We saw strictly run heavy during the first portion of Saturday's practice and then more pass heavy as practice went on. With Taysom Hill at quarterback and the first team offensive line against the first team defense, the going was very tough. No running back found much room, with plays made by Marcus Davenport, Malcolm Roach, Demario Davis and Tanoh Kpassagnon. The only TD runs came with Winston at quarterback (well, quarterback Ian Book scrambled for three TDs) were by Tony Jones, Jr and Dwayne Washington. Passing-wise, Hill threw a nice TD pass to Marquez Callaway, who dragged his feet prior to going out of bounds. Winston's best throw during red zone was a TD pass in the back of the end zone to a crossing Kawaan Baker, but Winston was also picked off in the end zone by newly signed cornerback Adonis Alexander on a pass intended for Lil' Jordan Humphrey. Quarterback Trevor Simean threw an interception to C.J. Gardner-Johnson that would have gone for a 100-yard pick-six.