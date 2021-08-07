Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Saturday, Aug. 7

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 9 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Here comes the boom
When the pads finally get put on, you sometimes get treated to regular season-type hits though nowadays, the way practices are held around the NFL, the hitting is kept to a bare minimum. That, however, was not the case during Saturday's red zone drill near the end of practice. With Jameis Winston at quarterback, linebacker Chase Hansen blitzed up the middle. Rookie running back Stevie Scott III stepped up to pass protect, then CRAAACCKKK!! Scott basically crumpled to the ground. The sound of the collision echoed throughout the Oschner Sports Performance Center and probably could be heard on Airline Drive. The hit drew ooohs and ahhhs from the fans and hoots and hollers from Hansen's defensive teammates. The only question was if it was a helmet-to-helmet hit, which would have drawn a flag in a game. Coach Sean Payton was asked about the hit said he needed to see the film to see if it was a legal hit.
Clapp steps up
Fourth-year offensive lineman and former LSU standout Will Clapp has established himself in this camp as the backup center to Erik McCoy. That likely means Clapp would be the gameday backup to both guard positions. Clapp already hasa shown the ability to play both interior line positions, an invaluable asset to the coaching staff. Not too shabby for a former seventh round pick from Brother Martin High School in New Orleans.
Red zone
For the first time in camp we witnessed the red zone install. We saw strictly run heavy during the first portion of Saturday's practice and then more pass heavy as practice went on. With Taysom Hill at quarterback and the first team offensive line against the first team defense, the going was very tough. No running back found much room, with plays made by Marcus Davenport, Malcolm Roach, Demario Davis and Tanoh Kpassagnon. The only TD runs came with Winston at quarterback (well, quarterback Ian Book scrambled for three TDs) were by Tony Jones, Jr and Dwayne Washington. Passing-wise, Hill threw a nice TD pass to Marquez Callaway, who dragged his feet prior to going out of bounds. Winston's best throw during red zone was a TD pass in the back of the end zone to a crossing Kawaan Baker, but Winston was also picked off in the end zone by newly signed cornerback Adonis Alexander on a pass intended for Lil' Jordan Humphrey. Quarterback Trevor Simean threw an interception to C.J. Gardner-Johnson that would have gone for a 100-yard pick-six.