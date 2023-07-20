Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints update player status ahead of Training Camp

Jul 20, 2023 at 03:38 PM
New Orleans Saints
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have placed TE Miller Forristall on Physically Unable to Perform. The team also terminated C Billy Price with a Non-Football Injury designation. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

