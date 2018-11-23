New Orleans Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith named NFL Rookie of the Week for Eagles game performance

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith has been voted the NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 11, the league announced Friday, Nov. 23. The award is presented by Pepsi.
Smith, a third-round draft choice out of Central Florida, had 10 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown in the Saints' 48-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
According to an NFL press release, after the regular season ends, five players will be nominated for NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.