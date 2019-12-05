New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas named NFC's Offensive Player of the Month

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is on pace to set the NFL's single-season reception record, was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Month for November, the league announced Thursday, Dec. 5.
Thomas, in his fourth season out of Ohio State, has 110 receptions for 1,290 yards with six touchdowns. He needs 34 receptions in the final four games of the season to break Marvin Harrison's record of 143 catches.
Thomas caught 37 passes for 415 yards and two touchdowns in November as the Saints (10-2) went 3-1, clinching the NFC South for the third consecutive season.