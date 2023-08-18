New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave pairing talk with the walk

"It's just competitiveness," he said, smiling. "I feel like when it's competition, I'm always out front. I always want to play against the best, go against the best, especially out here when we're playing against other teams in practice. I feel like it makes me better, it makes them better. That's why I'm out front with the competitiveness.

"I enjoy it, just going against new guys. Having our best going against their best, I feel like that makes everybody better. Just getting out here in the good weather, back in California, I feel like it was a good time to compete."

Olave, who was born in San Ysidro, a district of San Diego, looked agreeable to the conditions on both days. The highlight was Thursday, with a couple of undressings for touchdowns in one-on-one. The scare came Friday when, on a deep pass from quarterback Derek Carr in an 11-on-11, Olave leapt in the air between two defenders and not only couldn't come down cleanly with the catch, but landed on his back. He sat out the next play before returning to the drill.

But, the throw highlighted the growing trust between Carr and Olave.

"It's just having a feel for the game," he said of the relationship. "Just having a feel for the game. It's routes on paper, but once you get on the field and see the coverages and everything, just try to find an open space and being there on your route. I feel like that's something I'm good at.

"I just really got a feel for the game, trying to be in the correct eyesight of the quarterback and be in the right space, wherever my route is."