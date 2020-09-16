New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday, Sept. 16.
In the Saints' season-opening win over Tampa Bay, Morstead had six punts for 264 yards with a 44.0 gross punting average and 44.0 net, with the Saints allowing only one return for zero yards, including pinning five of them inside the 20-yard line. On those five inside the 20, Tampa Bay's best starting position was at the 15-yard line.
Morstead, 6 feet 4, 235 pounds, is in his 12th season with the Saints .
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.