New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Morstead pinned five punts inside 20-yard line

Sep 16, 2020 at 08:30 AM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter ﻿Thomas Morstead﻿ was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday, Sept. 16.

In the Saints' season-opening win over Tampa Bay, Morstead had six punts for 264 yards with a 44.0 gross punting average and 44.0 net, with the Saints allowing only one return for zero yards, including pinning five of them inside the 20-yard line. On those five inside the 20, Tampa Bay's best starting position was at the 15-yard line.

Morstead, 6 feet 4, 235 pounds, is in his 12th season with the Saints .

Thomas Morstead

#6 P

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: Southern Methodist

Photos: Game Action #2 | Saints-Buccaneers Week 1 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Related Content

New Orleans Saints season-opening win over Buccaneers delivers big TV ratings
news

New Orleans Saints season-opening win over Buccaneers delivers big TV ratings

New Orleans market had 45.6 rating; Fox broadcast averaged a total audience delivery of 25.8 million viewers
All 2020 Saints regular season games to be re-aired on Bounce TV
news

All 2020 Saints regular season games to be re-aired on Bounce TV

First up will be the Saints thrilling 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
#SayHerName initiative will be season-long campaign for New Orleans Saints
news

#SayHerName initiative will be season-long campaign for New Orleans Saints

Players don't want Black female victims to be forgotten
Saints launch second screen experience called Dome at Home
news

Saints launch second screen experience called Dome at Home

Saints fans can enjoy a pregame show that includes exclusive content, game analysis and insider information by downloading the Saints app presented by Verizon
Fundraiser for Hurricane Laura relief officially begins
news

Fundraiser for Hurricane Laura relief officially begins

Fans that donate will have a chance to appear on the 9/27 Sunday Night Football broadcast
New Orleans Saints Roster Moves presented by Hancock Whitney
news

Saints announce 53-man roster reductions for 2020

The New Orleans Saints made their 2020 roster cuts to get down to their 53-man roster.
New Orleans Saints, Pelicans and the NFL Foundation donate $500,000 to Hurricane Laura relief efforts
news

New Orleans Saints, Pelicans and the NFL Foundation donate $500,000 to Hurricane Laura relief efforts

In addition, the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans launch a fund-raiser campaign to assist in storm recovery
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have signed three players and waived two
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Cornerback Kemon Hall joins Saints, Bademosi placed on injured reserve
WWL Radio to re-air 2009 NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl XLIV broadcasts
news

WWL Radio to re-air 2009 NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl XLIV broadcasts

Re-broadcasts take place Sunday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Sept. 6
FOX 8 to rebroadcast four classic Saints games
news

FOX 8 to rebroadcast four classic Saints games

"Epic Encores & Premier Predictions" debuts Saturday, August 22

