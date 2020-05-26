Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 02:39 PM

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead featured in "Middle School Rules" book series

Children's book chronicles his life from birth through high school

tatumhead
Doug Tatum

Thomas Morstead never dreamed about playing in the NFL when he was a child growing up in Pearland, Texas. "It would have been a silly dream to have," the veteran New Orleans Saints punter said in a video conference call Tuesday, May 26, with New Orleans media members.

He also never thought he'd be featured in a children's book but that's happened now with the release of "The Middle School Rules of Thomas Morstead," written by Sean Jensen. The book - the latest in the "Middle School Rules" series from the Minneapolis-based Jensen - chronicles Morstead's life from birth to high school and details all the adversity he faced along the way.

Morstead, now a 6-foot-4, 235-pounder about to start his 12th NFL season was picked on for his looks, how he dressed and was cut from his high school soccer team, a sport that was his passion. "Soccer was my whole life," Morstead said Tuesday. "It's the only reason that I went out for football my senior season."

That fateful decision by his high school's soccer coach led him to walk on the Southern Methodist University football team, be drafted by the Saints in the fifth round in 2009, win a Super Bowl title with the team his rookie year and be one of only two members from that team still on the Saints roster (quarterback Drew Breesis the other).

"Everybody has a unique story, unique backgrounds," Morstead said.

The book, geared to students in grades 2-6, is a quick and informative read. You learn about Morstead's parents, his father's dedication to cycling, how Thomas met his wife Lauren, all while learning lessons about life.

"I'm very proud of this book," Morstead said.

It came about after Jensen interviewed Morstead about his actions at the end of the Saints' heart-breaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs following the 2017 season. After the Vikings scored on the final play of the game, the Saints left the field. In order for the game to be official, the extra-point try had to be attempted. Morstead, who suffered a serious injury in the game, was one of the first Saints players to run back onto the field. Minnesotans found out about Morstead's foundation - What You Give Will Grow - and donated a lot of money, which Morstead funneled back into the Minneapolis community.

Morstead and Jensen were supposed to have a 15-minute interview and it lasted 45. "Sometimes you just have an energy with somebody," Morstead said.

When Jensen suggested to Morstead that he should be featured in his next "Middle School Rules" book, Morstead joked: "Are you actually trying to sell books? I'm a punter in a small market."

But Jensen persisted and now everyone can read about the formative years of Morstead, a longtime Saints fan favorite who has raised millions to help sick children through What You Give Will Grow.

Morstead said when the first box of books was delivered to his home he read the book to his four children in one sitting. "It's been really cool sharing it with them," he said.

You can place advance orders for the book here and it should ship next week.

Hometown Saints with Thomas Morstead: Pearland, Texas

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead grew up in Pearland, Texas. This photo essay includes photos of his family, his hometown and his high school.

Photos by Aaron Sprecher

A general view of the Pearland water tower is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
1 / 35

A general view of the Pearland water tower is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
Isobel and John Morstead pose for a photo in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
2 / 35

Isobel and John Morstead pose for a photo in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A general view is seen of the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
3 / 35

A general view is seen of the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
4 / 35

A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of a football is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
5 / 35

A detail view of a football is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of a football is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
6 / 35

A detail view of a football is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of a trophy is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
7 / 35

A detail view of a trophy is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
8 / 35

A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of a basketball hoop is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
9 / 35

A detail view of a basketball hoop is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of Thomas writing his name at the base of a basketball hoop in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
10 / 35

A detail view of Thomas writing his name at the base of a basketball hoop in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
11 / 35

A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
12 / 35

A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of drawing of Thomas and his brother Patrick is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
13 / 35

A detail view of drawing of Thomas and his brother Patrick is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of family photos are seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
14 / 35

A detail view of family photos are seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of a sign is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
15 / 35

A detail view of a sign is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
16 / 35

A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
17 / 35

A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
18 / 35

A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
19 / 35

A detail view of memorabilia is seen in the childhood home in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A general view of Killen's Barbecue is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
20 / 35

A general view of Killen's Barbecue is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of Killen's Barbecue is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
21 / 35

A detail view of Killen's Barbecue is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
Killen's Barbecue owner Ronnie Killen poses for a portrait in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
22 / 35

Killen's Barbecue owner Ronnie Killen poses for a portrait in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of Killen's Barbecue is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
23 / 35

A detail view of Killen's Barbecue is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of The Rig is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
24 / 35

A detail view of The Rig is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of the Pearland High School logo is seen in the weight room at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
25 / 35

A detail view of the Pearland High School logo is seen in the weight room at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A general view of the Independence Park under construction sign is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
26 / 35

A general view of the Independence Park under construction sign is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A general view of Pearland Stadium (The Rig) is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
27 / 35

A general view of Pearland Stadium (The Rig) is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A general view of Pearland Stadium (The Rig) is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
28 / 35

A general view of Pearland Stadium (The Rig) is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A general view of Pearland Stadium (The Rig) is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
29 / 35

A general view of Pearland Stadium (The Rig) is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of the weight room at Pearland High School is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
30 / 35

A detail view of the weight room at Pearland High School is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A general view of Pearland Stadium (The Rig) is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
31 / 35

A general view of Pearland Stadium (The Rig) is seen at Pearland High School in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of a railroad crossing sign by the Southern Pacific railroad is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
32 / 35

A detail view of a railroad crossing sign by the Southern Pacific railroad is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A general view of the Southern Pacific Santa Fe station is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
33 / 35

A general view of the Southern Pacific Santa Fe station is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A detail view of a railroad crossing sign by the Southern Pacific railroad is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
34 / 35

A detail view of a railroad crossing sign by the Southern Pacific railroad is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints
A general view of Shipley's Do-nuts is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.
35 / 35

A general view of Shipley's Do-nuts is seen in the hometown of New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead in Pearland, Texas.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher / New Orleans Saints

