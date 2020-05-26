New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead featured in "Middle School Rules" book series

That fateful decision by his high school's soccer coach led him to walk on the Southern Methodist University football team, be drafted by the Saints in the fifth round in 2009, win a Super Bowl title with the team his rookie year and be one of only two members from that team still on the Saints roster (quarterback Drew Breesis the other).

"Everybody has a unique story, unique backgrounds," Morstead said.

The book, geared to students in grades 2-6, is a quick and informative read. You learn about Morstead's parents, his father's dedication to cycling, how Thomas met his wife Lauren, all while learning lessons about life.

"I'm very proud of this book," Morstead said.

It came about after Jensen interviewed Morstead about his actions at the end of the Saints' heart-breaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs following the 2017 season. After the Vikings scored on the final play of the game, the Saints left the field. In order for the game to be official, the extra-point try had to be attempted. Morstead, who suffered a serious injury in the game, was one of the first Saints players to run back onto the field. Minnesotans found out about Morstead's foundation - What You Give Will Grow - and donated a lot of money, which Morstead funneled back into the Minneapolis community.

Morstead and Jensen were supposed to have a 15-minute interview and it lasted 45. "Sometimes you just have an energy with somebody," Morstead said.

When Jensen suggested to Morstead that he should be featured in his next "Middle School Rules" book, Morstead joked: "Are you actually trying to sell books? I'm a punter in a small market."

But Jensen persisted and now everyone can read about the formative years of Morstead, a longtime Saints fan favorite who has raised millions to help sick children through What You Give Will Grow.

Morstead said when the first box of books was delivered to his home he read the book to his four children in one sitting. "It's been really cool sharing it with them," he said.