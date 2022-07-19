New Orleans Saints and Pelicans select Shift4 as official payment solutions provider

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans have selected Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, as their official payment solutions provider.

As a leader in integrated payments, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and loyalty solutions, Shift4 is used by every major professional sports league, colleges, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. Shift4 will process payments for all Saints and Pelicans ticketing transactions through an integration with SeatGeek.

"Our advanced payments technologies will enable the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans to modernize and enhance the ticket purchasing experience," said Michael Isaacman, Shift4's Chief Commercial Officer. "We're excited to help the organization reduce costs and complexity while creating a better experience for their fans."

"We are thrilled to welcome Shift4 into the Saints and Pelicans family. We're committed to a best-in-class fan experience, so the company's integrated payments solution will support that mission by enhancing the ticket purchasing process for our loyal fans," said New Orleans Saints and Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha.

Shift4's integrated commerce solutions are used in more than 150 sports and entertainment venues across North America. The company powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry.

For more information about Shift4's payment solutions for stadiums and arenas, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.