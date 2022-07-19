Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans select Shift4 as official payment solutions provider

Shift4 will process payments for all Saints and Pelicans ticketing transactions through an integration with SeatGeek

Jul 19, 2022 at 07:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
caesars-superdome-exterior-2022-08
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Exterior photo of Caesars Superdome

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans have selected Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, as their official payment solutions provider.

As a leader in integrated payments, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and loyalty solutions, Shift4 is used by every major professional sports league, colleges, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. Shift4 will process payments for all Saints and Pelicans ticketing transactions through an integration with SeatGeek.

"Our advanced payments technologies will enable the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans to modernize and enhance the ticket purchasing experience," said Michael Isaacman, Shift4's Chief Commercial Officer. "We're excited to help the organization reduce costs and complexity while creating a better experience for their fans."

"We are thrilled to welcome Shift4 into the Saints and Pelicans family. We're committed to a best-in-class fan experience, so the company's integrated payments solution will support that mission by enhancing the ticket purchasing process for our loyal fans," said New Orleans Saints and Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha.

Shift4's integrated commerce solutions are used in more than 150 sports and entertainment venues across North America. The company powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry.

For more information about Shift4's payment solutions for stadiums and arenas, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

Related Content

news

Saints announce schedule for 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses

Nine practices are scheduled to be open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

news

Marques Colston to be inducted into Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame

New Orleans Saints legend to join Allstate Sugar Bowl's Hall of Fame for New Orleans athletes

news

Dan Simmons to be honored at inaugural 'Awards Of Excellence' event at Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Longtime Saints head equipment manager honored from June 29-30

news

McAfee, Henderson and Mangum set to be honored by Saints Hall of Fame in October

Trio will be recognized October 28-30 leading into Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders

news

Jahri Evans, Reggie Bush, and Craig Heyward highlight former New Orleans Saints on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

National Football Foundation released 2023 Hall of Fame ballot

news

New Orleans Saints sign G/T Khalique Washington to three-year contract

news

Saints announce 2022 Minicamp fan opportunities

Saints season ticketholders can register for up to a maximum of four tickets for the June 15 practice on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 a.m. and the general public can register at 1:00 p.m.

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

Khai Harley and Kris Richard to participate in NFL's inaugural NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator program

More than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects will attend various leadership development sessions

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Advertising