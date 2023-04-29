Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft: Day 3 Need to Know 

New Orleans will select 112th, 146th, 165th, 227th and 257th in Rounds 4-7 of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29

Apr 29, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Draft-2023-Day3-1920

SAINTS 2023 NFL DRAFT DAY 3 SELECTIONS:

The New Orleans Saints have five selections in Rounds 4-7 of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 11 a.m. CT. Here is an estimated breakdown of when the Saints picks will occur:

  • Pick 112: 11:25 a.m.
  • Pick 146: 12:42 a.m.
  • Pick 165: 1:33 p.m.
  • Pick 227: 4:24 p.m.
  • Pick 257: 5:30 p.m.

Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the day on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.

WATCH LIVE: SAINTS POST-DRAFT MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Stay tuned for a LIVE interview + post-round analysis from Saints general manager Mickey Loomis following Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. WATCH LIVE >>

SAINTS DRAFT CRAWFISH COOK-OFF

Enjoy coverage from the team's annual Draft event for fans - now with a new twist! Our Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off will feature a competition among six local restaurants and caterers all vying for the inaugural title Saturday. Fans in attendance will also enjoy special appearances by current and former Saints players, live television coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft, several family friendly activities, and much more.

ScheduleChallenge_2023-1920x1080 (1)

GUESS THE SAINTS 2023 SCHEDULE

Guess the correct order of the Saints' 2023 opponents for your chance to win $20,000!

ENTER NOW RULES

SAINTS SCHEDULE CHALLENGE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK

The Saints Schedule Challenge presented by SeatGeek is back for 2023! Guess the correct order of the Saints' 2023 opponents for your chance to win $20,000! The entry period closes on April 30 so make your picks now! ENTER SWEEPSTAKES >>

ICYMI: SAINTS 2023 NFL DRAFT DAY 2 RECAP:

The New Orleans Saints added firepower to their defense and offense on Friday evening with their selections of Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey with the 40th pick and TCU running back Kendre Miller with the 71st pick.

In four seasons at Notre Dame, Foskey played in 41 games with 25 starts and finished with career totals of 122 tackles (74 solo), a school-record 26.5 sacks, 31.5 stops for loss, seven forced fumbles and four blocked punts with one returned for a touchdown.

In three seasons at TCU, Miller rushed for 2,410 yards (6.7 yards per carry ranked first nationally among Power 5 players) and 26 touchdowns and caught 29 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown.

READ NFL DRAFT DAY 2 ANALYSIS >>

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 2 of 2023 NFL draft

Isaiah Foskey is thre 14th Notre Dame player taken by Saints all time

news

New Orleans Saints add firepower on both sides of the ball during Day 2 of NFL Draft

Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey and TCU running back Kendre Miller

news

Five things to know about Kendre Miller | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 71

Miller's team-best 1,399 yards made him TCU's first 1,000-yard rusher since Kyle Hicks in 2016

news

New Orleans Saints draft TCU running back Kendre Miller with pick 71 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Running back was a first-team All-Big 12 Conference pick in 2022

news

New Orleans Saints executive Khai Harley spreads awareness for Autism Acceptance month

Saints vice president of football administration explains importance of sensory room in Caesars Superdome

news

Five things to know about Isaiah Foskey | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 40

Fighting Irish defensive end is Notre Dame's career record-holder for sacks

news

New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey with pick 40 in the 2023 NFL Draft

6-foot-5, 260-pounder from Antioch, Ca. was a Ted Hendricks Award finalist in 2022

news

New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 Need to Know

New Orleans will select 40th and 71st in the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 1 of 2023 NFL draft

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is the fifth Clemson player Saints have drafted

news

New Orleans Saints bulk up along defensive line, select Clemson's Bryan Bresee with the No. 29 pick in the NFL Draft

'To get a call from the Saints was something you can't even imagine'

news

Five things to know about Bryan Bresee | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 29

Defensive tackle earned ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in his freshman season at Clemson

Advertising