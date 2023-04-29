New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft: Day 3 Need to Know 

SAINTS 2023 NFL DRAFT DAY 3 SELECTIONS:

The New Orleans Saints have five selections in Rounds 4-7 of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 11 a.m. CT. Here is an estimated breakdown of when the Saints picks will occur:

Pick 112: 11:25 a.m.

Pick 146: 12:42 a.m.

Pick 165: 1:33 p.m.

Pick 227: 4:24 p.m.

Pick 257: 5:30 p.m.

Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the day on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.

WATCH LIVE: SAINTS POST-DRAFT MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Stay tuned for a LIVE interview + post-round analysis from Saints general manager Mickey Loomis following Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. WATCH LIVE >>

SAINTS DRAFT CRAWFISH COOK-OFF