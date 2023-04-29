New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft: Day 3 Need to Know 

SAINTS 2023 NFL DRAFT DAY 3 SELECTIONS:
The New Orleans Saints have five selections in Rounds 4-7 of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 11 a.m. CT. Here is an estimated breakdown of when the Saints picks will occur:
- Pick 112: 11:25 a.m.
- Pick 146: 12:42 a.m.
- Pick 165: 1:33 p.m.
- Pick 227: 4:24 p.m.
- Pick 257: 5:30 p.m.
The New Orleans Saints added firepower to their defense and offense on Friday evening with their selections of Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey with the 40th pick and TCU running back Kendre Miller with the 71st pick.
In four seasons at Notre Dame, Foskey played in 41 games with 25 starts and finished with career totals of 122 tackles (74 solo), a school-record 26.5 sacks, 31.5 stops for loss, seven forced fumbles and four blocked punts with one returned for a touchdown.
In three seasons at TCU, Miller rushed for 2,410 yards (6.7 yards per carry ranked first nationally among Power 5 players) and 26 touchdowns and caught 29 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown.