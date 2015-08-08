Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Aug. 8

Taking a look at what's being written about the Saints and the NFL

Aug 08, 2015 at 01:44 AM


Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul

Veteran defensive end played for Giants, Buccaneers, and Ravens in his career
Florida State Seminoles to retire New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston's jersey

Heisman Trophy winner and 2013 National Champion will be honored following first quarter of Florida State game against North Alabama
Taysom Hill's game-worn gear displayed at Pro Football Hall of Fame to celebrate historic accomplishment

Hill becomes second person to tally stats since Frank Gifford 59 years ago
Rookie receiver A.T. Perry proved capable fill-in for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota

"There was a little jitters there, but over time I just told myself to just play football"
Jimmy Graham named to Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team

Former Saints Terron Armstead and Darren Sproles also named to team
New Orleans Saints hit reset button entering bye week

'We know we have to do better than what we've done, we've been way too inconsistent'
New Orleans Saints defense faces another mobile quarterback against Vikings

'"It's another one of those weeks where it's no fun to rush the quarterback"
Taysom Hill's selflessness, versatility have helped lead way for New Orleans Saints

'I'm just a football player, and there have been some unique things that I've been able to do'
Cornerback Paulson Adebo rising to occasion for New Orleans Saints defense

NFC Defensive Player of the Week has team-leading four interceptions, 11 pass breakups
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

With his three takeaways against Chicago, the Mansfield, Texas native is now tied for first in the NFL in takeaways in 2023
New Orleans Saints defense in 'taking' spirit this season

Allen: 'I think we've probably done a better job of putting an emphasis on it'
Cornerback Paulson Adebo produces three of New Orleans Saints' five turnovers in win over Chicago

Taysom Hill has touchdown pass and reception in victory
