New Orleans Saints Morning Break for Friday, July 17

Carl Granderson continues to blossom at defensive end for New Orleans Saints
'He's a big athlete, looks like a big running back out there. He runs around like a linebacker'
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr aims to keep emotions in check
Carr: 'I think, with a little bit of the frustration of losing, I've let that get the best of me'
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave full participant in Wednesday's practice
Coach Dennis Allen: 'He obviously understands that he made a mistake, and he's just got to slow down'
New Orleans Saints reset with extra days off, turn eyes to improving all three phases
'We had a lot of conversations with a lot of different people, things that we need to do better. We know that we have to play better. So we will'
New Orleans Saints may incorporate more hurry-up into the offense
'Maybe that's something that can benefit us as we continue to go through this season'
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau takes Jacksonville loss personally; teammates rally to his side
'I ain't worried about Fos not making that play. I don't feel like we should be in that position right there'
New Orleans Saints defense out to avoid slow start against Jacksonville Jaguars
'The way we took the second half (against Houston), that's how we need to start every game'
New Orleans Saints fast-track recuperation with Thursday game in sight
'It's the next game up, you've got to be ready to go. Ain't no excuses, just find a way'
New Orleans Saints red zone issues reared head again against Texans
'We have the talent to do the right things, but we have to do the right things, even if the look may change'
New Orleans Saints defense prepares for Texans' veteran-looking, rookie quarterback
'I told the team that I think the quarterback is playing at a high level, and I'm not talking about a high level for a rookie'
Effective run game can help carry New Orleans Saints offense
'I think once we kind of get our feet rolling and our cleats in the ground and get the O-line pushing and kind of get them feeling good and feeling it, it's hard to stop our run game'