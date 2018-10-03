New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's road win over the New York Giants. The NFL announced the honor Wednesday, Oct. 3.
Davis, in his first season with the Saints, recorded two sacks and had 11 tackles in the team's 33-18 victory, its third consecutive victory. The defense contained Giants star running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and forced two New York turnovers.
Davis, a 6-foot-2, 248-pound linebacker, is in his seventh season in the NFL. He played collegiately at Arkansas State and in high school in Brandon, Miss.
Saints players and coaches celebrate their Week 4 victory against the New York Giants on the road.