New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Davis had two sacks in Saints road win over Giants

Oct 03, 2018 at 08:30 AM

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's road win over the New York Giants. The NFL announced the honor Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Davis, in his first season with the Saints, recorded two sacks and had 11 tackles in the team's 33-18 victory, its third consecutive victory. The defense contained Giants star running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and forced two New York turnovers.

Davis, a 6-foot-2, 248-pound linebacker, is in his seventh season in the NFL. He played collegiately at Arkansas State and in high school in Brandon, Miss.

Week 4 Saints at Giants: Locker Room Celebration

Saints players and coaches celebrate their Week 4 victory against the New York Giants on the road.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas placed on Injured Reserve
news

New Orleans Saints sign defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce practice squad addition
news

New Orleans Saints sign fullback Adam Prentice to practice squad

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce practice squad addition
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints elevate Keith Kirkwood
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

With his three takeaways against Chicago, the Mansfield, Texas native is now tied for first in the NFL in takeaways in 2023
news

New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons set aside rivalry for a charitable touchdown through 50/50 raffles

Teams will support the Steve Gleason and Tim Green Chosen ALS Charities through gameday initiative
news

New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize United States Air Force Sergeant John Dobler

Recognition is part of the 2023 season's Honorary Captain program
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints make practice squad elevation
news

Saints mourn the passing of former strong safety Ray Brown

Brown appeared in 137 career games for the Falcons (1971-77) and Saints (1977-80)
news

New Orleans Saints announce exciting partnership with 50 Cent's brand Sire Spirits

Brand of hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson becomes official and exclusive cognac and champagne of the New Orleans Saints
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce elevations ahead of Thursday Night Football
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints make practice squad elevations
