New Orleans Saints Legend Steve Gleason to receive Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award from ESPN

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason will be one of three former athletes honored with the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award to be presented at the 2022 ESPYS. Gleason will be joined by tennis player Chris Evert and basketball player Dikembe Mutumbo in receiving the honor.

The ESPN Humanitarian Awards are presented to athletes who make a positive impact in their communities and throughout the world. Throughout his battle with ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, Steve Gleason has used his platform to spread positivity and awareness. Through hosting camps and appearing at other events throughout New Orleans and beyond, he has been able to educate and inspire both children and adults alike.