New Orleans Saints Legend Steve Gleason to receive Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award from ESPN

Gleason will be one of three athletes to receive the honor

Jun 28, 2022 at 11:19 AM
Gallery-Team-Gleason-Camp-062422-0003
Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason and his organization hosted a youth football camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 24, 2022. Several Saints rookies were also in attendance to teach football and team-building skills to local kids.

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason will be one of three former athletes honored with the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award to be presented at the 2022 ESPYS. Gleason will be joined by tennis player Chris Evert and basketball player Dikembe Mutumbo in receiving the honor.

The ESPN Humanitarian Awards are presented to athletes who make a positive impact in their communities and throughout the world. Throughout his battle with ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, Steve Gleason has used his platform to spread positivity and awareness. Through hosting camps and appearing at other events throughout New Orleans and beyond, he has been able to educate and inspire both children and adults alike.

According to the official release by ESPN, this year's Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with the 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One for a week of inspirational programming that showcases service, character and achievement in sports. The ESPYS will air live on ABC on July 20 at 7 p.m.

A Day in the Life: Steve Gleason

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason is receiving the Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Washington, D.C. We asked photographer Ted Jackson to spend Monday, Dec. 16 with Steve and his family as they went about a normal day, capped off by attending the Saints' game against the Colts in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Steve Gleason gets a warm hug from his 8-year-old son, Rivers during recess at Stuart Hall School.
1 / 68

Steve Gleason gets a warm hug from his 8-year-old son, Rivers during recess at Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets Steve Gleason ready for his day.
2 / 68

Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets Steve Gleason ready for his day.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Framed by his elevated foot rests, Steve Gleason watches as occupational therapist Jenni Doiron helps him get ready for his day.
3 / 68

Framed by his elevated foot rests, Steve Gleason watches as occupational therapist Jenni Doiron helps him get ready for his day.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches as occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets him ready for his day.
4 / 68

Steve Gleason watches as occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets him ready for his day.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets Steve Gleason ready for his day.
5 / 68

Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron gets Steve Gleason ready for his day.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School.
6 / 68

Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
7 / 68

Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
8 / 68

Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
9 / 68

Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.
10 / 68

Steve Gleason talks with the children during lunch at Stuart Hall School. Through his computer, Steve said the lunch duty "was one of his most rewarding activities." Steve's 8-year-old son, Rivers, attends there.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron helps Steve Gleason maneuver the campus of Stuart Hall School.
11 / 68

Occupational therapist Jenni Doiron helps Steve Gleason maneuver the campus of Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.
12 / 68

Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.
13 / 68

Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.
14 / 68

Steve Gleason watches his 8-year-old son, Rivers play football with his friends during recess at Stuart Hall School.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Upon arriving home, Steve Gleason is greeted by his wife Michel and their 14-month-old daughter Gray.
15 / 68

Upon arriving home, Steve Gleason is greeted by his wife Michel and their 14-month-old daughter Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Upon arriving home, Steve Gleason is greeted by his wife Michel and their 14-month-old daughter Gray.
16 / 68

Upon arriving home, Steve Gleason is greeted by his wife Michel and their 14-month-old daughter Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason and 14-month-old Gray play in the driveway doorway as Steve rests in the background.
17 / 68

Michel Gleason and 14-month-old Gray play in the driveway doorway as Steve rests in the background.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
14-month-old Gray Gleason occupies herself with self discovery as Steve rests in the background.
18 / 68

14-month-old Gray Gleason occupies herself with self discovery as Steve rests in the background.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
19 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason and caretaker Kyle Olasin take care of business while Gray entertains herself on the floor with Steve's equipment.
20 / 68

Michel Gleason and caretaker Kyle Olasin take care of business while Gray entertains herself on the floor with Steve's equipment.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
21 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
22 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
23 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
24 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.
25 / 68

While Michel Gleason gets dressed, Steve entertains Gray with a buckled-in joy ride around the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason helps Steve clean up while he entertains Gray.
26 / 68

Michel Gleason helps Steve clean up while he entertains Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.
27 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.
28 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.
29 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin drives Steve Gleason to Stuart Hall School to pick up Rivers.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers (and Steve) Gleason shout out a greeting as caretaker Kyle Olasin drives them past the Stuart Hall crossing guard, a daily ritual that leaves everyone smiling.
30 / 68

Rivers (and Steve) Gleason shout out a greeting as caretaker Kyle Olasin drives them past the Stuart Hall crossing guard, a daily ritual that leaves everyone smiling.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason out of the van as Rivers heads into the house.
31 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason out of the van as Rivers heads into the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason out of the van as Rivers heads into the house.
32 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason out of the van as Rivers heads into the house.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason works on his computer while Michel and Rivers share a private moment.
33 / 68

Steve Gleason works on his computer while Michel and Rivers share a private moment.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason rests his hand on his father's hand as they talk about his day at school.
34 / 68

Rivers Gleason rests his hand on his father's hand as they talk about his day at school.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason shows off Rivers' schoolwork to Steve.
35 / 68

Michel Gleason shows off Rivers' schoolwork to Steve.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers poses a question as Michel and Steve Gleason work on their computers in the afternoon as Gray naps.
36 / 68

Rivers poses a question as Michel and Steve Gleason work on their computers in the afternoon as Gray naps.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason works on his computer while Michel helps Rivers with his homework.
37 / 68

Steve Gleason works on his computer while Michel helps Rivers with his homework.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason reads the mail to Steve as Rivers works on his homework.
38 / 68

Michel Gleason reads the mail to Steve as Rivers works on his homework.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
39 / 68

Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
40 / 68

Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
41 / 68

Steve Gleason rests in his room in the late afternoon before preparing for the evening outing, a Monday Night Football game with the Saints.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason heads out alone to the garden for a short afternoon nap.
42 / 68

Steve Gleason heads out alone to the garden for a short afternoon nap.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason naps in the garden outside his home.
43 / 68

Steve Gleason naps in the garden outside his home.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason flexes his muscles in his favorite T-shirt as he dresses for the big Monday Night Football game with the Saints.
44 / 68

Rivers Gleason flexes his muscles in his favorite T-shirt as he dresses for the big Monday Night Football game with the Saints.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason smiles as he arrives at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
45 / 68

Steve Gleason smiles as he arrives at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Helped by his caretaker Kyle Olasin, Steve Gleason passes by adoring fans as he arrives at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
46 / 68

Helped by his caretaker Kyle Olasin, Steve Gleason passes by adoring fans as he arrives at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers and Michel Gleason look on as caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve on the sidelines at the Superdome for pre-game activities for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
47 / 68

Rivers and Michel Gleason look on as caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve on the sidelines at the Superdome for pre-game activities for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason plays catch with a family friend while Steve watches on the pre-game sideline.
48 / 68

Rivers Gleason plays catch with a family friend while Steve watches on the pre-game sideline.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
49 / 68

Steve Gleason maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason pose with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.
50 / 68

Steve and Michel Gleason pose with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sideline with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.
51 / 68

Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sideline with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sideline with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.
52 / 68

Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sideline with their children, 8-year-old Rivers and 14-month-old Gray.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
53 / 68

Steve maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve worms his way into a group photo with alumni from the Saints Super Bowl team during pre-game of the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
54 / 68

Steve worms his way into a group photo with alumni from the Saints Super Bowl team during pre-game of the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Through his computer software, Steve Gleason chats with alumni from the Saints Super Bowl team on the sidelines prior to the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts
55 / 68

Through his computer software, Steve Gleason chats with alumni from the Saints Super Bowl team on the sidelines prior to the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
14-month-old Gray works on a snack as Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
56 / 68

14-month-old Gray works on a snack as Steve and Michel Gleason maneuver the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Michel Gleason helps Gray get settled in her dad's lap as Steve maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts
57 / 68

Michel Gleason helps Gray get settled in her dad's lap as Steve maneuvers the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve ignores all the greetings and well-wishers around him for a few minutes on the sidelines as he calibrates his computer after arriving at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
58 / 68

Steve ignores all the greetings and well-wishers around him for a few minutes on the sidelines as he calibrates his computer after arriving at the Superdome for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
With cheers of support from fans and "Sign Man" Larry Rolling, Rivers and Steve maneuver the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
59 / 68

With cheers of support from fans and "Sign Man" Larry Rolling, Rivers and Steve maneuver the pre-game sidelines for the Saints' Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Thomas Morstead (6) and the rest of the players as they emerge fore their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
60 / 68

Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Thomas Morstead (6) and the rest of the players as they emerge fore their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Sean Payton and the rest of the team as they emerge fore their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
61 / 68

Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Sean Payton and the rest of the team as they emerge fore their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Drew Brees and the rest of the team as they emerge for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
62 / 68

Steve parks his wheelchair outside the Saints locker room to cheer on Drew Brees and the rest of the team as they emerge for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Rivers Gleason watches the Saints players emerge from the locker room as he rests against his father's lap.
63 / 68

Rivers Gleason watches the Saints players emerge from the locker room as he rests against his father's lap.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve and Michel Gleason enjoy the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with their children Gray and Rivers.
64 / 68

Steve and Michel Gleason enjoy the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with their children Gray and Rivers.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve, Michel, Gray and Rivers Gleason enjoy the Saints Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts
65 / 68

Steve, Michel, Gray and Rivers Gleason enjoy the Saints Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason and friends celebrate Drew Brees' record-breaking touchdown during the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
66 / 68

Steve Gleason and friends celebrate Drew Brees' record-breaking touchdown during the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Steve Gleason slips out early from the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with their children Gray and Rivers
67 / 68

Steve Gleason slips out early from the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with their children Gray and Rivers

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason load up after the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
68 / 68

Caretaker Kyle Olasin helps Steve Gleason load up after the Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
