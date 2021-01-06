Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints legend Sam Mills named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Saints great is one of 15 modern era finalists

Jan 05, 2021 at 06:06 PM
Photos: Sam Mills with the New Orleans Saints

'Dome Patrol' member Sam Mills was inducted into the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 18, 1994, in Tampa, Fla. (Allen Kee via AP)
New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 18, 1994, in Tampa, Fla. (Allen Kee via AP)

New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994 (Tom DiPace via AP)
New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994

New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994 (Tom DiPace via AP)
New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994

New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Dec. 9, 1990, in Anaheim, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)
New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Dec. 9, 1990, in Anaheim, Calif. (NFL Photos via AP)

New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 18, 1994, in Tampa, Fla. (Allen Kee via AP)
New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 18, 1994, in Tampa, Fla. (Allen Kee via AP)

New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994 (Tom DiPace via AP)
New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994

New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994 (Tom DiPace via AP)
New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994

New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994 (Tom DiPace via AP)
New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994

New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 18, 1994, in Tampa, Fla. (Allen Kee via AP)
New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 18, 1994, in Tampa, Fla. (Allen Kee via AP)

New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994 (Tom DiPace via AP)
New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994

New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994 (Tom DiPace via AP)
New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994

New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Chicago Bears Oct. 9, 1994, in Chicago. (Chuck Solomon via AP)
New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Chicago Bears Oct. 9, 1994, in Chicago. (Chuck Solomon via AP)

New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 18, 1994, in Tampa, Fla. (Allen Kee via AP)
New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 18, 1994, in Tampa, Fla. (Allen Kee via AP)

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills was named as one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Mills spent nine seasons with the Saints from 1986-1994, and was a member of the Dome Patrol. Mills died in 2005 due to intestinal cancer.

The finalists will be presented to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during a virtual meeting Jan. 19, 2021. The Selection Committee will elect five Modern-Era players for the Class of 2021.

Mills was elected to the Saints Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. He was also a finalist for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

The modern-era candidates:

  • Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
  • Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tony Boselli, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)
  • LeRoy Butler, Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers
  • Alan Faneca, Guard –1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals
  • Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Calvin Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2007-2015 Detroit Lions
  • John Lynch, Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos
  • Peyton Manning, Quarterback – 1998-2011 Indianapolis Colts (injured reserve 2011), 2012-15 Denver Broncos
  • Clay Matthews Jr., Linebacker – 1978-1993 Cleveland Browns, 1994-96 Atlanta Falcons
  • Sam Mills, Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers
  • Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders
  • Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys
  • Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver –2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
  • Charles Woodson, Cornerback/Safety – 1998-2005, 2013-15 Oakland Raiders, 2006-2012 Green Bay Packers

