New Orleans Saints lead Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-0 at halftime | NFL Week 15

With Coach Sean Payton watching from his home because of a positive Covid-19 test, the New Orleans Saints grabbed a 6-0 halftime lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 19 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
The Saints (6-7) scored on field goals by Brett Maher (39 and 35 yards) and the Dennis Allen-coached defense kept the high-powered Tampa offense off the scoreboard, sacking quarterback Tom Brady three times.
Saints quarterback Taysom Hill had a nice half, going 9 of 16 for 122 yards while rushing twice for 14 yards. Receiver Marquez Callaway was his top target with four receptions for 88 yards.
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan sacked Brady twice, giving Jordan 100.5 career sacks, the second Saints player to break the century mark (Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson is the other). Defensive end Marcus Davenport also sacked Brady.
The Bucs (10-3), who lost receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injuries in the first half, will get the ball to start the second half.
