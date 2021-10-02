New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against New York | 2021 NFL Week 4

For the first time since the 2019 season, the New Orleans Saints will play a consequential game inside the Caesars Superdome in front of a sizeable, pro-Saints crowd. And New Orleans brings with it something that fans should be pleased to see: a 2-1 record that has been achieved through the kind of adversity that would derail lesser teams.

1. FOLLOW THE D: When the Saints' defense said it intended to be the bedrock of the team this season, it wasn't kidding. In New Orleans' two victories, the defense has harassed, befuddled, bullied and dominated Green Bay and New England. It'll need to do so again against the Giants and, especially, quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones is a third-year pro who has had a penchant for turning over the ball (39 turnovers, including 22 interceptions, in his first 27 NFL games). But he only has turned it over once in the first three games this season, a lost fumble, and more, he's a threat to run (23 carries for 161 yards and two scores this season; 6.5 yards per carry on 133 career attempts). New Orleans has to be disciplined in its pass rush, which it mostly has managed to do this season. The defense has been such a cohesive unit for 10 quarters (the first half against Carolina was the exception), and there's reason to believe that the trust level is high. It's a fast unit, and it'll need to be against Jones.