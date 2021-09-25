New Orleans Saints keys ingredients to victory against New England | 2021 NFL Week 3

As vehemently as we suggested the New Orleans Saints should purge their season-opening, 38-3 victory over Green Bay, is how vehemently we hope they moved on from their 26-7 loss to Carolina in the second game.

No need to bask too long in victory or defeat, especially in a league where the next opponent wants to impose its will upon you.

For the Saints (1-1), the next opponent is New England (1-1), on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Each team is attempting to find its footing offensively with a new starting quarterback, and each defense will look to force that quarterback to make mistakes.

Here are a few things that can lead to a Saints victory:

1. TIME IS OF THE ESSENSE: Saints quarterback Jameis Winston \was sacked four times and hit 11 times by Carolina. Put any quarterback under that pressure, and the likelihood is that he played for a team where the offense struggled. The pressure packages that flummoxed New Orleans against Carolina are packages that the Saints should expect to see, and will see, until they show they can do something about it. Winston and the offensive line took blame for the inability to solve the pressure, so a better collaborative effort is of the utmost importance – especially on the road, against a good New England defense.