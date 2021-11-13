New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Tennessee Titans | NFL Week 10

2. CORNER THE MARKET: The Titans are without running back Derrick Henry. That's a plus for New Orleans, because Henry (6 feet 3, 247 pounds) is a rock AND a hard place (a league-leading 937 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns). The Saints generally do a great job of taking away an opponent's run game (73.8 yards per game allowed, fewest in the league), but making the Titans one-dimensional means covering receivers A.J. Brown (551 yards and three touchdowns) and old friend Julio Jones (336 yards, 16 yards per catch). That means cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who probably is having his best NFL season among several standout ones, and ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿ have to be up to the challenge. Also, New Orleans must replace ﻿C.J. Gardner-Johnson﻿, one of the best slot corners in the league (P.J. Williams could fill the void, and perhaps Bradley Roby). But, as much as anyone, Lattimore and Adebo figure to be challenged. They'll have to rise to it.