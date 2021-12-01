New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13

1. GET A LEAD: New Orleans hasn't scored in the first quarter of its last four games. No one expects this team to be a 27-points-per-game offensive unit, but it absolutely cannot be a 20-point-comeback unit, either. To that end, New Orleans will turn to quarterback Taysom Hill to see if he can inject some juice. Hill has been the emergency quarterback the previous two games, and didn't take a snap even though the Saints struggled against Philadelphia and Buffalo. That probably says all we need to know about the severity of his foot injury. If he now is healthy enough to do the things he normally does, that will add another needed dimension to the Saints' running game. He'll need to be mobile because Dallas' pass rush, which has been led by rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, will take a jump forward if defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is on the field Thursday, as expected. Running quarterbacks can give fits to defenses.