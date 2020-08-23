New Orleans Saints keeping eye on storms amid preparations

DADDY HILL: Quarterback Taysom Hill was excused from practice Friday and Saturday as his wife, Emily, delivered their first child – a son, named Beau Nixon Hill – on Saturday. Hill returned to practice Sunday, which also was his 30th birthday. Payton offered a playful jab regarding the return. "I'm sure his last 48 hours – probably, he didn't get a lot of sleep," Payton said. "I told him today, I said, 'Listen, you're practicing a little bit like you delivered the baby, but it was your wife.' There'll be some film for him to clean up some things, but it was good to have him back out there."

HAIL CESAR: For everyone who wanted to know when first-round draft pick Cesar Ruiz would get some snaps at center, Sunday became the day – at least, the first day he'd done so in front of assembled media. Ruiz mainly has been playing right guard, with Erik McCoy – last year's top pick and the starter at center all of 2019 – snapping the ball with the starters. Both players are capable of playing center or guard, but Ruiz did not have an offseason program with the team that he could use for preparation. "Our plan was to, every second or third day, make a flip there," Payton said. "There was a couple of snaps today where, relative to the running game, that (Ruiz) can clean up, shotgun snaps. But we'll look at the film and take a peek at it. We wanted to do that with he and Erik, and both of them are smart enough and good enough players where they can handle a switch like that during a couple-day stretch."

GOOD DAY: It doesn't take long to notice Jameis Winston's ability to throw. Sunday, he made several notable passes – including one to the back right corner of the end zone to Lil'Jordan Humphrey, tightly covered, on a two-on-two drill inside the 10-yard line, and a deep completion to Bennie Fowler III (at least 50 yards in the air) in a team drill. The unrestricted free agent hasn't been perfect, but he has made some big-time throws. Payton said he also has been impressed with Winston's mobility. "He made a few plays in the red zone today. He can climb in the pocket, I'd say he's got fairly quick feet. I'm pleased with how he's progressed. He had a good practice today. A very good practice."