New Orleans Saints inactives presented by Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute

Saints right tackle Zach Strief among the inactives

Sep 17, 2017 at 03:29 AM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

As expected, New Orleans Saints right tackle Zach Strief headlined the list of inactive New Orleans players for Sunday's home opener against New England.

Strief injured his right knee Monday night in the season opener against Minnesota, and was unable to finish the game against the Vikings. He was replaced at right tackle by Senio Kelemete. However, the Saints were exploring several option at tackle for Sunday's game.

One possibility was Kelemete again playing right tackle. However, another was having rookie tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who started the season opener at left tackle, flip over to right tackle. He was expected to back up Strief at that position and eventually ascend to the starting position, but was called upon to play his college position (left tackle) when Terron Armstead was lost to injury.

If Ramczyk moves to right tackle, the likely left tackle would be Andrus Peat, whom the Saints wanted to leave at left guard this entire season. Peat started at left tackle for the injured Armstead in nine games last season, but was looking to settle in at left guard this year. And if Peat kicks out to tackle, Kelemete could slide in at left guard, a position he frequently played last season while Peat filled in for Armstead.

The remaining inactives were Armstead, Taysom Hill (third quarterback), cornerback Ken Crawley, linebacker Stephone Anthony, receiver Austin Carr and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

New England inactives

NT Vincent Valentine

WR Danny Amendola

MLB Dont'a Hightower

WR Matthew Slater

OL Cole Croston

S Nate Ebner

OL LaAdrian Waddle

