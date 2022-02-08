Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints to hold 2:30 p.m. press conference

Press conference will be streamed live on NewOrleansSaints.com, team's social media platforms

Feb 08, 2022 at 11:46 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Helmet-1920-022321
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints will hold a 2:30 p.m. press conference in the media room of the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, February 8. The press conference will be streamed live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon and on the team's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

