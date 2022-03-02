Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 16 at Chateau Country Club

Mar 02, 2022 at 09:04 AM
The 29th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic is set for Monday, May 16 at 9 a.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club at 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner.

The event is a scramble, best-ball format.

Sponsored by the New Orleans Saints and the City of Kenner, the event features New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen, some current New Orleans Saints players and many prominent New Orleans Saints alumni, including several Saints Hall of Fame and Saints Ring of Honor inductees participating.

The event is a taste of New Orleans, with a restaurant on every hole.

All paying participants receive a Saints golf shirt and Saints cap.

There will be as many as three contests on course to compete in.

All have the opportunity to pay for a Saints celebrity to play with their foursome or to simply play as a foursome.

The cost is $250 per golfer, $1,250 for a foursome with a Saints celebrity of $1,000 for a foursome. The option to purchase a Saints Hall of Fame celebrity is $2,000 for a group of five, including the Hall of Fame player.

There will be prizes for the three first-place teams.

All proceeds benefit the non-profit Saints Hall of Fame Museum. For more information, call (504) 471-2192, e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com or visit www.saintshalloffame.com.

View the full event flyer

Photos: 2021 Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic

The Saints Hall of Fame hosted its annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner on Monday, May 24. General Manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Sean Payton and a host of Saints legends took part in the golf event.

Saints to play contest at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022

New Orleans Saints announce 2022 coordinators, coaching staff promotions and addition of offensive line coach Doug Marrone and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns

New Orleans Saints waive kicker Brett Maher

New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Dennis Allen named head coach of the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints to hold 2:30 p.m. press conference

10 of the best Sean Payton quotes from his farewell press conference

Top 10 defining victories of Coach Sean Payton's tenure with the New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton was exactly what the Saints and New Orleans needed, precisely when they needed it

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston happy that Sean Payton could go out on his terms

Sean Payton, with confidence and swagger, changed the Saints and New Orleans

