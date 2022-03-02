Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 16 at Chateau Country Club

The 29th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic is set for Monday, May 16 at 9 a.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club at 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner.
The event is a scramble, best-ball format.
Sponsored by the New Orleans Saints and the City of Kenner, the event features New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen, some current New Orleans Saints players and many prominent New Orleans Saints alumni, including several Saints Hall of Fame and Saints Ring of Honor inductees participating.
The event is a taste of New Orleans, with a restaurant on every hole.
All paying participants receive a Saints golf shirt and Saints cap.
There will be as many as three contests on course to compete in.
All have the opportunity to pay for a Saints celebrity to play with their foursome or to simply play as a foursome.
The cost is $250 per golfer, $1,250 for a foursome with a Saints celebrity of $1,000 for a foursome. The option to purchase a Saints Hall of Fame celebrity is $2,000 for a group of five, including the Hall of Fame player.
There will be prizes for the three first-place teams.
All proceeds benefit the non-profit Saints Hall of Fame Museum. For more information, call (504) 471-2192, e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com or visit www.saintshalloffame.com.
