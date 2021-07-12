2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers' 2020 season recap:

Once again, among the NFL's elite during the 2020 season, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games for the second season in a row. Backed behind one of the best offensive lines in the league and a much-improved defense down the stretch, the team closed out the regular season with six straight victories. After locking up the number one seed in the NFC playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season with a victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in week 17, the Packers continued their recent reign of terror over their NFC North counterparts with a record of 5-1 in divisional play. Primed and ready for a deep run in the playoffs, Green Bay would defeat the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the Divisional round. Ultimately falling short in the NFC Championship game, for the fourth time under quarterback Aaron Rodgers the team was defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26, ending their campaign short of their ultimate goal.