2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Green Bay Packers

Saints will face reigning NFC North champions in Week 1 at the Superdome

Jul 12, 2021 at 10:09 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will open the 2021 NFL season at home against one of the top teams in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 12 at 3:25 p.m. CST on FOX. The Saints will be looking to avenge a 37-30 loss to the Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 1 opponent, the Green Bay Packers:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Green Bay Packers

Opponent: Green Bay Packers

Coach: Matt LaFleur

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers

2020 record: 13-3, first in NFC North

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 - Saints 30, Packers 37

Packers-Saints series record: Packers lead 17-9-0

Green Bay Packers' 2020 season recap:

Once again, among the NFL's elite during the 2020 season, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games for the second season in a row. Backed behind one of the best offensive lines in the league and a much-improved defense down the stretch, the team closed out the regular season with six straight victories. After locking up the number one seed in the NFC playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season with a victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in week 17, the Packers continued their recent reign of terror over their NFC North counterparts with a record of 5-1 in divisional play. Primed and ready for a deep run in the playoffs, Green Bay would defeat the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the Divisional round. Ultimately falling short in the NFC Championship game, for the fourth time under quarterback Aaron Rodgers the team was defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26, ending their campaign short of their ultimate goal.

Notable Packers Roster Additions:

Notable Packers Roster Losses:

  • Defensive Lineman – Montravius Adams (New England Patriots)
  • Center – Corey Linsley (Los Angeles Chargers)
  • Wide receiver – Tavon Austin (Free Agency)

