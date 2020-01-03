New Orleans Saints Friday Injury Report: Wild Card game vs. Minnesota Vikings

Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Eli Apple
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|FB
|Zach Line
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|Vonn Bell
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|S
|Marcus Williams
|Groin
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Hand
|LP
|FP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Knee
|LP
|FP
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Eric Kendricks
|Quadriceps
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|DE
|Stephen Weatherly
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|CB
|Mackensie Alexander
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|Andrew Sendejo
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|DE
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Mike Hughes
|Neck
|FP
|LP
|DNP
|Out (Reserve/Injured)
|S
|Jayron Kearse
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Xavier Rhodes
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DT
|Shamar Stephen
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP