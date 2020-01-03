Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Friday Injury Report: Wild Card game vs. Minnesota Vikings

Eli Apple, Zach Line OUT vs. Vikings

Jan 03, 2020 at 02:54 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
CB Eli Apple Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
FB Zach Line Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
S Vonn Bell Knee LP FP
S Marcus Williams Groin LP FP
WR Michael Thomas Hand LP FP
RB Dwayne Washington Knee LP FP

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
LB Eric Kendricks Quadriceps DNP LP FP
DE Stephen Weatherly Illness DNP DNP FP
CB Mackensie Alexander Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
S Andrew Sendejo Illness DNP DNP FP
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable
CB Mike Hughes Neck FP LP DNP Out (Reserve/Injured)
S Jayron Kearse Foot FP FP FP
RB Alexander Mattison Ankle FP FP FP
CB Xavier Rhodes Ankle FP FP FP
RB Dalvin Cook Shoulder FP FP FP
DT Shamar Stephen Knee FP FP FP

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Panthers 2021 NFL Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers on Sept. 19, 2021
news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers | 2021 Week 1

Comments from Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, Matt LeFleur and Aaron Rodgers
news

Game Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers | 2021 Week 1

Saints win their third consecutive season opener for the third time in franchise history
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston leads array of standout performers for New Orleans Saints against Green Bay

Rookie CB Paulson Adebo held up well in secondary
news

New Orleans Saints post dominant, definitive victory over Green Bay in season opener

Saints perfect in red zone, hold Packers to 1 of 10 on third down
news

The Strength of the Saints: Fans flock to Jacksonville for season opener

Due to the damage from Hurricane Ida, Saints fans traveled to Florida to cheer for their team
news

New Orleans Saints go marching to 38-3 season-opening win over Green Bay Packers

Winston throws five touchdown passes in starting debut as Saints win home opener in Jacksonville
news

New Orleans Saints roll to 17-3 halftime lead over Green Bay Packers

Jameis Winston, running game power the way in Jacksonville
news

Replay of Live Updates from Saints vs Packers Week 1 | 2021 NFL

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 1 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Green Bay Packers

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is up for season opener
news

Ways to Watch: Packers at Saints 2021 NFL Week 1

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers on September 12, 2020
news

New Orleans Saints-Green Bay Packers game on September 12 to be played in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field

Saints preparing for Week 1 in Dallas-Fort Worth area after the team evacuated from Hurricane Ida
Advertising