New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: May 21, 2015

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Thursday, May 21, 2015:
Cameron Jordan has posted 29 sacks since he entered the NFL in 2011. During this time, the Saints own a 17-5 regular season record when he corrals a signal-caller.
'It's my first year to be here, and I think there's no better year to be here understanding the dynamic'
Jordan's eight Pro Bowl nods are the most for a defensive player in club history
Rookie WR finished the 2022 NFL season with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (14.5 avg.) with four touchdowns
Winner selected by fan vote on NFL.com/voting/rookies/rookie-of-the-year
It marks the fourth consecutive season and fourth time overall Davis has been selected All-Pro.
'Just try to play through contact and allow myself to get yards after the catch'
"We're not as far off as maybe some might think"
Each snuffed out Panthers potential scoring drive
'That's what you do as a pro. You go out there and you compete to win the game'