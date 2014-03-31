Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: March 31, 2014

Six players remain from the New Orleans Saints Super Bowl team

Mar 30, 2014 at 10:02 PM

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Monday, March 31, 2014:

Only six players from the 2009 New Orleans Saints Super Bowl team are currently under contract: Drew Brees, Marques Colston, Jahri Evans, Thomas Morstead, Zach Strief and Pierre Thomas.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

