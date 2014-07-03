Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: July 3, 2014

Marques Colston is ranked 12th in receiving yards

Jul 03, 2014 at 02:00 AM

New Orleans Saints wide reciever Marques Colston is ranked 12th in receiving yards among all active players with 8,337 yards.

Marques Colston: Top-100 Photos of 2013

The top-100 photos of New Orleans Saints WR Marques Colston from the 2013 season (New Orleans Saints photos)

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
Advertising