New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: January 20, 2014

Drew Brees joins 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to discuss New Orleans, retirement decision
'I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for the New Orleans Saints and be a member of that community'
Defensive back P.J. Williams likes comfort zone he has with New Orleans Saints
'We equally have a great understanding of where I am in my career and where I'm trying to go'
Jameis Winston eager to compete to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, hopes to pick up where Drew Brees left off
'I would love to carry that torch from (Brees)'
Fullback Alex Armah expects to bring versatility to the position for New Orleans Saints
"I noticed that the Saints use a fullback in their offense"
New Orleans Saints sign FB Alex Armah to one-year contract
Four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with CB P.J. Williams on one-year contract
Williams was originally selected by New Orleans 78th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft
Drew Brees expects spirited battle between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston for New Orleans Saints starting quarterback position
'It's going to bring out the best in both of them'
Drew Brees knew time was right to retire as a New Orleans Saint
'I just felt like, I would just feel it. I would feel when it was time. And I felt that it was time.'
New Orleans Saints trade DT Malcom Brown to Jacksonville Jaguars
New Orleans has finished fourth in opponent rushing yards per game each of the past two seasons
New Orleans Saints terminate contract of WR Emmanuel Sanders
Sanders led the Saints wide receiver corps with 61 receptions for 726 yards with five touchdowns
Saints terminate contract of linebacker Kwon Alexander
Linebacker started all seven games he appeared in for the Black and Gold following the midseason trade