New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: January 16, 2014

First-year New Orleans Saint Keenan Lewis led the team in interceptions in 2013

Jan 16, 2014 at 12:33 AM

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Thursday, January 16, 2014:

In his first year with the New Orleans Saints, DB Keenan Lewis had a team-best four interceptions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

