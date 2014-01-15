Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: January 15, 2014

The New Orleans Saints have played in 10 playoff games under Sean Payton

Jan 14, 2014 at 10:12 PM

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Wednesday, January 15, 2014:

The New Orleans Saints have played in 10 playoff games under head coach Sean Payton, holding a 6-4 record in those contests.

