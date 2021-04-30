Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Draft 2021: Day 2 Need to Know 

New Orleans hold the 60th, 98th and 105th picks in the second and third rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30

Apr 30, 2021 at 09:12 AM
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS DRAFT DAY 2 SELECTIONS:

The New Orleans Saints have three selections on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, holding the 60th, 98th and 105th picks on Friday evening. The 60th pick is estimated to happen between 7:54 p.m. and 8:07 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 6 p.m. CT.

Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the evening on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.

RECAP: SAINTS DRAFT DAY 1 PICK | PAYTON TURNER

Talent was the target, New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton said. That's how the Saints wound up drafting University of Houston defensive end Payton Turner in the first round Thursday night, No. 28 overall. In 2020, Turner was a team captain who led Houston with 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Learn more about each of our draft picks with our Saints Draft Tracker >>

WATCH LIVE: SAINTS DRAFT DAY 2 COVERAGE PRESENTED BY VERIZON

Catch the first interviews with our draft picks + post-round analysis from Saints head coach Sean Payton or General Manager Mickey Loomis. WATCH LIVE >>

BE THE PICK WITH OUR SAINTS DRAFT HAT AR EFFECT

Just like the draft picks do when they hear their name selected during the draft, Saints fans can rock a Saints hat to represent the Black and Gold this week with our latest AR effect in anticipation of the 2021 NFL Draft. The photo effect is available on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

When posting the video with the effect, fans are encouraged to tag the @Saints accounts and use the hashtag #SaintsDraft.

Fans can also secure their own 2021 Saints Draft Hat at our Pro Shop. SHOP FOR SAINTS DRAFT HAT NOW >>

50 YEARS OF SAINTS DRAFT HISTORY SWEEPSTAKES:

We're honoring six Saints Draftiversaries by hooking up one lucky fan with an ultimate autographed draft pack featuring:

  • 50 Years: Signed Archie Manning Throwback Jersey (1971)
  • 40 Years: Signed Rickey Jackson "Dome Patrol" Poster (1981)
  • 30 Years: Signed "Fast Freddie" McAfee Cleats (1991)
  • 20 Years: Signed Deuce McAllister Football (2001)
  • 10 Years: Signed Cam Jordan Helmet (2011)
  • 5 Years: Signed Mike Thomas WR Gloves (2016)

ENTER OUR DRAFT SWEEPSTAKES HERE >>

