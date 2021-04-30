New Orleans Saints Draft 2021: Day 2 Need to Know 

SAINTS DRAFT DAY 2 SELECTIONS:
The New Orleans Saints have three selections on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, holding the 60th, 98th and 105th picks on Friday evening. The 60th pick is estimated to happen between 7:54 p.m. and 8:07 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 6 p.m. CT.
RECAP: SAINTS DRAFT DAY 1 PICK | PAYTON TURNER
Talent was the target, New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton said. That's how the Saints wound up drafting University of Houston defensive end Payton Turner in the first round Thursday night, No. 28 overall. In 2020, Turner was a team captain who led Houston with 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Learn more about each of our draft picks with our Saints Draft Tracker >>
