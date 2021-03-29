Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on two-year contract

The four-year NFL veteran playing in all 16 regular season contests with the Chiefs

Mar 29, 2021 at 02:14 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent DE Tanoh Kpassagnon to a two-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Kpassagnon (pronounced Tawn-oh pass-N-yo), 6 feet 7, 289 pounds, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (59th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Villanova. In four seasons for the Chiefs, the Ambler, Pa., native has played in 61 regular season games with 24 starts, recording career totals of 74 tackles (51 solo), seven sacks for a loss of 67 yards, 18 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, five passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two special teams stops. In eight postseason appearances with six starts, Kpassagnon has posted 10 tackles (seven solo), three sacks for a loss of 28 yards, two passes defensed, five quarterback hits and three stops for loss.

Kpassagnon had his first season as a starter in 2020, playing in all 16 regular season contests with 15 starts at left defensive end, recording 28 tackles, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, one sack for an 18-yard loss and a career-high three passes defensed for a Chiefs defense that tied for 10th in the NFL in scoring defense and advanced to Super Bowl LV. In three postseason starts, he posted five stops (four solo), one pass defensed and a fourth quarter third down sack in the AFC Championship game against Buffalo.

Kpassagnon, who double majored in finance and accounting at Villanova, enjoyed a standout college career, where he recorded 105 tackles (65 solo), 22.0 sacks for a loss of 130 yards, 37.5 stops for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a 29-yard interception return. He garnered first-team Associated Press FCS All-American honors in 2016, ranking sixth in the FCS with 21.5 tackles for loss and tying for fifth nationally with 11.0 sacks.

Meet the Team Photos: Tanoh Kpassagnon joins Saints

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, throughout his NFL career.

