New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo prepared to improve on standout rookie season

UNTIDY DAY: During the third straight training camp practice outside, the heat took the upper hand.

"I thought there were a couple of things that were a little more sloppy than I wanted them to be, but overall I was pleased with what we saw out there," Allen said. "Three straight days out there in that heat has been good for our players. I mean, it's tough, we've got to be able to push through those things. Having to deal with the elements is part of training camp.

"I just felt like the ball was on the ground a little bit more than I wanted to see it on the ground. Some of them, I think the defense made some good plays. Some of it, I think we just had a little bit of lack of focus, lack of focus, didn't look the ball in."

Two players – Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Bryce Thompson – left practice due to the heat.

NO TAYSOM: Taysom Hill didn't participate in practice Friday and will be sidelined for the immediate future. "He got hit in the ribs (Thursday), he's going to be out for a little bit," Allen said.

THE NEW NICKEL: Running back Mark Ingram wore No. 14 when he rejoined the Saints last season (after wearing Nos. 28 and 22 during his first eight seasons with the team). This season, he's wearing No. 5 after gifting No. 14 to quarterback Andy Dalton, a fellow 12-year veteran who only has worn No. 14 in the NFL.

"Andy's been 14 forever, since he's been playing football," Ingram said. "(He) kind of wanted it, asked me during minicamp. I don't have no connections to the number. I didn't really love the number, so I just did him that solid. We're both 2011 draft class, just looked out for him. And 5 is way better than 14."