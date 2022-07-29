Observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp | Friday, July 29

3. Adebo and more Adebo:

Allen mentioned after practice Friday how nice it was to have the depth in the defensive secondary that the Saints have right now. With cornerback Marshon Lattimore locking down one side, the question is who will start opposite Lattimore. Two of the three days of camp, it has been second year cornerback and third round draft pick in 2021 Paulson Adebo. Now Adebo has lots of experience having started all 17 games last season with eight passes defensed and three interceptions, including one of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Packers on Opening Day a year ago. Well, Paulson was everywhere on the field in Day 3 of Training Camp presented by Rouses. On the first play of 7-on-7 drills, quarterback Jameis Winston tried to hit wide receivers Marquez Callaway on a 15-yard comeback route. Adebo was all over it, knocking it away for a PBU (pass break up). Later during team period as practice was wrapping up, two more PBUs against Callaway and Kevin White in three plays. After observing cornerback Bradley Roby work with the ones at left cornerback in Day 2 of camp on Thursday, Adebo made a definite statement Friday at practice that he will not lose his starting spot without a battle. Allen mentioned that Adebo will have a better understanding of what they are doing defensively with a year under his belt, and his maturity will also be a factor in what Saints fans hope will even be a better year for Adebo in Year 2 of his career.