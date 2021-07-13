Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

Saints will face division rival Panthers in Week 2 and Week 17

Jul 13, 2021 at 09:54 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Opponent-Profile-CAR

The New Orleans Saints will open the 2021 road slate at the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, while hosting their division rival in Week 17. In 2020, New Orleans swept Carolina for the second consecutive season and for the third time in four seasons, a 27-24 win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 25 and a 33-7 victory to close out the regular season on Jan. 3, 2021. This offseason, Carolina acquired quarterback Sam Darnold from the New York Jets after trading former Saint Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 2 and Week 17 opponent, the Carolina Panthers:

Gallery_Game_Action_Week17_Saints_Panthers_20210103_028
Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Carolina Panthers

Opponent: Carolina Panthers

Coach: Matt Rhule

Quarterback: Sam Darnold

2020 record: 5-11, third in NFC South

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Jan 3, 2021 - Saints 33, Panthers 7

Panthers-Saints series record: Saints lead 28-25-0

Related Links

Gallery_Game_Action_MCH_Week7_Panthers_20201025_244
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers' 2020 season recap:

The Carolina Panthers came into the 2020 season rebuilding the team after a change in the coaching staff and the release of the star quarterback, Cam Newton. The Panthers finished the 2019 season 5-11 and were definitely looking to improve upon that in the 2020 season. Unfortunately, Carolina finished the 2020 season with the same record as the year before. The Panthers started off the season with two losses, won the next three games, and then lost five games in a row before shutting out the Detroit Lions, 20-0. Carolina lost four of the last five games, winning against the Washington Football Team, 20-13.

Notable Panthers Roster Additions:

Notable Panthers Roster Losses:

Quick links:
Saints Single Game Tickets | Saints Suites | Saints Season Tickets | Join the Saints Season Tickets Waitlist | How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

Related Content

news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Green Bay Packers

Saints will face reigning NFC North champions in Week 1 at the Superdome
news

New Orleans ranked No. 1 NFL city to travel to by Boston Globe

Saints rise to top of the NFL's 30 football travel destinations
news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints

Update on gameday procedures for the 2021 NFL season
news

Second time is the charm for Mike Hoss to become voice of the New Orleans Saints

"It's been something that's been in my head since I got into broadcasting"
news

Mike Hoss named play-by-play announcer for New Orleans Saints game day broadcasts on WWL

Mike Hoss will join color analyst and Saints all-time leading rusher Deuce McAllister in the booth
news

New Orleans Saints 2021 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints preseason opens on the road vs. Ravens, host Jaguars and Cardinals
news

2021 Saints Schedule Breakdown: Isaac Toups 'Scorched Bird Wings' Gameday Recipe

New Orleans famed chef Isaac Toups shares his special gameday recipe
news

2021 Saints schedule: Need to know about Saints regular and preseason opponents

Saints schedule features five prime-time games for the fifth time in franchise history
news

New Orleans Saints 2021 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints 2021 regular season kicks off against Green Bay on Sept. 12
news

New Orleans Saints remain prime-time draw for 2021 NFL season

Saints have five schedule national TV games; open season vs. Green Bay on Sept. 12
news

New Orleans Saints will host Green Bay Packers to open the 2021 NFL season

Fox announces 3:25 p.m. game on Sept. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome between two of the best in the NFC
Advertising