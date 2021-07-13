2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers' 2020 season recap:

The Carolina Panthers came into the 2020 season rebuilding the team after a change in the coaching staff and the release of the star quarterback, Cam Newton. The Panthers finished the 2019 season 5-11 and were definitely looking to improve upon that in the 2020 season. Unfortunately, Carolina finished the 2020 season with the same record as the year before. The Panthers started off the season with two losses, won the next three games, and then lost five games in a row before shutting out the Detroit Lions, 20-0. Carolina lost four of the last five games, winning against the Washington Football Team, 20-13.