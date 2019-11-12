New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game Nov. 24 will be broadcast by CBS

The New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game on Sunday, Nov. 24 will now be broadcast by CBS, the NFL announced on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The game originally was scheduled to be broadcast by Fox.
Start time at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome remains noon.
Other time/broadcast changes announced by the NFL on Tuesday:
- Green Bay at San Francisco moves from 3:25 p.m.on Fox to 7:20 p.m.on NBC.
- Seattle at Philadelphia moves from 7:20 p.m.on NBC to noon on Fox.
- Miami at Cleveland moves from noon on CBS to noon on Fox.