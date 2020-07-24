Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Friday, Jul 24, 2020 02:46 PM

New Orleans Saints announce cancellation of the team's four 2020 preseason games

NFL and NFLPA decision are consistent with the Saints’ philosophy on the health and safety of our fans, players and staff

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Superdome-Fans-Suite-2560-040320
2019 Trevor Diedrich / New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced today the cancellation of the team's four preseason games following discussions and resolutions between the NFL and the NFLPA. The cancellation of the preseason will allow the Saints organization additional lead-up time to prepare and provide proper safety protocols for the restart of the NFL season. The decisions reached by the NFL and NFLPA came after careful and thoughtful consideration and are consistent with the Saints' philosophy that the health and safety of our fans, players and staff is the primary driving force.

The NFL has announced that they will not be issuing any uniform guidelines regarding stadium capacity or a minimum or maximum number of fans; it will allow each team to make that determination, based on local guidelines and restrictions and CDC recommendations. However, the NFL has mandated that if fans do attend games this season they must wear face coverings.

The Saints remain in daily working contact with officials at ASM Global along with local medical experts, our team at Ochsner Health System, the CDC and local and state government officials on the re-activation of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

While many variations of safe stadium capacity continue to be discussed, the Saints continue to plan for its 2020 regular season games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Also, the Saints continue to strongly encourage fans to stay the course with necessary precautions as recommended by health officials to stay safe through all facets of their daily lives.

Relative to the two canceled home preseason games in 2020, New Orleans Saints Season Ticket Holders will continue to be given the opportunity to choose to receive a refund or to apply payments as a credit toward next year's season tickets. The Saints will be following up with Season Ticket Holders with more information on our regular season policies and available credit options as soon as they are finalized. However, in the meantime, we are canceling all resale and transfer transactions for the 2020 season.

In addition, the team reminds fans that unfortunately, the 2020 Saints training camp will be closed to fans.

The Saints thank you for your continued patience and understanding during these unprecedented times and will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

Advertising