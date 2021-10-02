Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Kenny Stills, Jordan Mills called up from Practice Squad

Oct 02, 2021 at 03:56 PM

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves Saturday, Oct. 2:

Activated from Injured Reserve

No. 64 guard/center Will Clapp

Standard elevation from Practice Squad

No. 12 wide receiver Kenny Stills

No. 79 tackle Jordan Mills

