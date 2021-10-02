New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves Saturday, Oct. 2:
Activated from Injured Reserve
No. 64 guard/center Will Clapp
Standard elevation from Practice Squad
No. 12 wide receiver Kenny Stills
No. 79 tackle Jordan Mills
Official signage partner will continue work inside the Caesars Superdome, Smoothie King Center, Championship Square and team facilities
Deal includes release of special Voodoo Punch canned moonshine cocktail
New Orleans receives allotment of tickets back from New York for Week 4
It will be held at the outdoor plaza level of the Hancock Whitney Center
Longtime guard will be part of class of 2022
Saints fans can submit their team name ideas until Friday, October 8th, at 5:00 p.m. CT.
All three will miss second game because of Covid-19 protocols
Super Wild Card Weekend to include Monday night game beginning with the 2021 season
Gayle Benson: "We must rely on those on the frontlines in these communities to let us know in real time what they need"