New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aug 21, 2021 at 08:53 AM
The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed kicker Aldrick Rosas and safety Jeff Heath, waived tight Josh Pederson and placed Tommylee Lewis on Injured Reserve. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Rosas, who is in his fifth season in the NFL, kicked for the New York Giants from 2017-19 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and has made 70 of 86 career field goals (81.4 percent) and 95 of 103 career PATs (92.2 percent). He was named to the Pro Bowl for his performance during the 2018 season after converting 32 of 33 field goals (97.0 percent). The Orland, Calif., native originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2016 after kicking collegiately at Southern Oregon. Rosas will wear No. 6 for the Saints.

Heath, 6 feet 1, 212 pounds, who is in his ninth season in the NFL, originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He has played in 119 career regular season games with the Cowboys (2013-19) and Las Vegas Raiders (2020), recording career totals of 384 tackles (276 solo), 11 interceptions, 34 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 61 special teams stops. In Las Vegas in 2020, Heath played in 13 games with five starts and posted 34 stops (27 solo), three interception returns for 89 yards, four passes defensed and three special teams stops.

