Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

Aug 28, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Roster-Moves-2022-Shift

The New Orleans Saints have waived defensive back Brian Allen, defensive tackle Josh Black, tackle Derrick Kelly, cornerback Quenton Meeks, running back Abram Smith and tackle Khalique Washington and reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Kevin White (released off of Injured Reserve), it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team gets to 80-man roster

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team re-signs Derek Schweiger

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team receives Derrick Kelly off waivers

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs three defensive players

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs two defensive backs and a quarterback

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs defensive lineman

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign cornerback Quenton Meeks; Kiko Alonso retires; Jerald Hawkins goes on IR

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign linebacker Kiko Alonso to second stint with New Orleans

news

New Orleans Saints sign tight end Chris Herndon IV and waive tight end Brandon Dillon

The tight end most recently played for the Minnesota Vikings.

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Receiver Michael Thomas placed on Physically Unable to Perform

Advertising