New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have waived defensive back Brian Allen, defensive tackle Josh Black, tackle Derrick Kelly, cornerback Quenton Meeks, running back Abram Smith and tackle Khalique Washington and reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Kevin White (released off of Injured Reserve), it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Aug 28, 2022 at 03:00 PM
