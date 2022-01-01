Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Sunday's game vs. Carolina

Safety Marcus Williams, center Erik McCoy activated from Covid-19 list

Jan 01, 2022 at 05:03 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints safety ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ and center ﻿Erik McCoy﻿ have been activated from Reserve/Covid-19 list. Williams and McCoy have been added to the injury report as questionable (illness).

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach has been activated to the practice squad from Reserve/Covid-19 list. Tight end ﻿Nick Vannett﻿ has been placed on Reserve/Covid-19.

Receiver Kawan Baker (standard); defensive back Bryce Thompson (standard); guard-center Will Clapp (Covid-19); and offensive lineman Forrest Lamp (Covid-19) have been elevated from the practice squad.

The Saints (7-8) will play host to the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

Related Content

news

Deonte Harris, Dwayne Washington activated from Covid-19 list

Practice squad members Jerald Hawkins, KeiVarae Russell also move off list
news

New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor member Sam Mills named one of 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

It's third time legendary Saints linebacker has been a finalist
news

Additional New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list for Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Center Erik McCoy added to the Covid-19 list
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander selected for Saints 2021 Ed Block Courage Award

Award given annually to a player from each NFL team who has persevered through adversity
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan announced as finalist for NFL 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors
news

Taysom Hill, Demario Davis among group of New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list

Safety Marcus Williams added to the Covid-19 list
news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden

news

NFC playoff update: Where the New Orleans Saints stand after Week 16 | 2021 playoff picture

At 7-8, Saints need to win final two games and get some help
news

New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
news

NFL moves start time of New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game to 3:25 p.m.

Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Caesars Superdome
news

New Orleans Saints place receiver-returner Deonte Harris, three others on Covid-19 list

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi also expected to miss Monday's game vs. Dolphins
Advertising