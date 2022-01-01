New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Sunday's game vs. Carolina

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams and center Erik McCoy have been activated from Reserve/Covid-19 list. Williams and McCoy have been added to the injury report as questionable (illness).
Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach has been activated to the practice squad from Reserve/Covid-19 list. Tight end Nick Vannett has been placed on Reserve/Covid-19.
Receiver Kawan Baker (standard); defensive back Bryce Thompson (standard); guard-center Will Clapp (Covid-19); and offensive lineman Forrest Lamp (Covid-19) have been elevated from the practice squad.
The Saints (7-8) will play host to the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.